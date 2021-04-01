Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

