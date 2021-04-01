161 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -241.73 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

