Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.
INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
NYSE:INVH opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.58.
In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 767,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 219,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 722,235 shares in the last quarter.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.