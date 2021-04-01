Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 767,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 219,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 722,235 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

