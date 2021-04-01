IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1,133,433.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

