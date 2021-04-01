Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $12.06 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

