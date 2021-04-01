IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

