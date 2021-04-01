Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,091,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $432,809,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,452,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,740,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock valued at $94,493,362.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

