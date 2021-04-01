Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 476.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Investment worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $895.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

