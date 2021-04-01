10,098 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NYSE PWR opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

