United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.98 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

