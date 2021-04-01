Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Posts Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.