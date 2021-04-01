IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $224.28 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.25.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

