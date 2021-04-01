Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,515,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,754,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,322,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after purchasing an additional 861,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.