First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,722 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.