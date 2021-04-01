United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 58,698 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

