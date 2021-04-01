United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 163 shares of company stock valued at $164,628 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,589.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,301.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.49. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

