Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,995 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

