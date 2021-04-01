United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 59,069 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,069 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAB opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.