Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.