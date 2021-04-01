Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

