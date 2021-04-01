Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
Canterbury Park Company Profile
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
