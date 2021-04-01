Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Canterbury Park comprises about 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

