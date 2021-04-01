Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

