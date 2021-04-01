W Green Pay (WGP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,635.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $232,176.79 and approximately $77,635.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00643828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

