Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 2,041,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 944.7 days.

Shares of VBIZF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Viva Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

