ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.95

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.95 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 110.75 ($1.45). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 137,984 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.28. The firm has a market cap of £68.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.