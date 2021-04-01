Akash Network Hits One Day Volume of $3.77 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00008986 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $230.94 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00064773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00400329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00821318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029124 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 128,758,850 coins and its circulating supply is 43,454,794 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

