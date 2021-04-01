Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post $39.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.85 million to $41.59 million. Alphatec reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $184.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.21 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.77 million, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $264.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

