Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

