$172.99 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $172.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.75 million to $181.10 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $132.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $747.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $735.84 million, with estimates ranging from $713.75 million to $753.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Shares of AZPN opened at $144.33 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.34.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,307,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

