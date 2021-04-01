Home Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

