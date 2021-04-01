Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

VMBS stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

