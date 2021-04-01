Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

