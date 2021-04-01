Tesla, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $667.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.78 and a 200-day moving average of $613.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

