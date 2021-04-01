Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

