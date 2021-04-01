Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

