Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

