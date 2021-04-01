Analysts Offer Predictions for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

