Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABCL opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000.

