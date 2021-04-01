Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in March

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

