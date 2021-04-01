Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

