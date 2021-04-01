Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSEU stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01.

