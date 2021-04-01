Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 118,704 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

DIAL opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

