Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $99.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -253.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

