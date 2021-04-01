Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

MU stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

