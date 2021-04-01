Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price to $105.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.