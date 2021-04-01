Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

