Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
