HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

