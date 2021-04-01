Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

