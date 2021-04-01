Piper Sandler Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $69.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.