Brokers Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $596.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.93. RH has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.